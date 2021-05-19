Home  >  News

PH protests China's fishing ban in West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2021 10:11 PM

China's fishing ban in the West Philippine Sea triggered another diplomatic protest by the Philippines.

This latest thorn in the two countries' relations comes as former senator Juan Ponce Enrile claimed he cannot recall advocating a tougher stand against China. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 19, 2021
