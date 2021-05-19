Home  >  News

DOH suggests non-announcement of vaccine brands to be administered

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2021 10:15 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

A quicker pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in the Philippines as more brands become available.

But local governments are told by the health department to no longer announce which brands they'll be offering. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 19, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   COVID-19 vaccination   COVID-19 vaccine rollout  