DOH suggests non-announcement of vaccine brands to be administered
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 19 2021 10:15 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, COVID-19, coronavirus, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 vaccine rollout
- /entertainment/05/19/21/maymay-edward-apologize-to-each-other-after-misunderstandings-rumors
- /news/05/19/21/duterte-japans-suga-agree-to-closely-cooperate-amid-tensions-in-asia-pacific
- /life/05/19/21/azkals-keeper-neil-etheridge-ties-knot-ahead-of-fifa-world-cup-qualifiers
- /video/business/05/19/21/ph-shares-close-in-the-green-despite-asian-downturn
- /video/spotlight/05/19/21/researchers-say-ncr-still-covid-19-epicenter-in-ph