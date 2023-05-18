PGH notes increasing number of COVID-19 patients

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) has 60 patients admitted in its facilities for COVID-19, its spokesperson said Thursday.

“Totoo po na unti-unting tumataas na naman ang bilang ng mga pasyente naming ina-admit sa PGH na may COVID. Last week po, actually less than 10 patients lang po ang aming nasa ospital. Pero ngayon po, as of today, chineck ko po yung census, meron po kaming 60 patients po sa aming ospital,” Dr. Jonas del Rosario told TeleRadyo.

[It's true that we are admitting more COVID patients. Last week, we had less than 10. But today, I checked the census and we have 6 patients.)

He said most of their COVID cases have comorbidities. Some are incidental cases, or patients who were admitted to the hospital for reasons other than COVID, he added.

“Marami po ay vaccinated pero walang booster. Meron din pong mga unvaccinated,” he said.

(Most are vaccinated but have no boosters. Some are unvaccinated.)

Del Rosario said they are ready to convert more hospital beds into COVID beds if more patients come in.

“Mapipilitan po kami na magdagdag po ng ilang beds or kuwarto para sa mga COVID patients kung kinakailangan po,” he said.

(We will convert more beds into COVID beds or rooms for COVID patients if needed.)

--TeleRadyo, 18 May 2023