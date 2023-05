Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Rains are expected in various parts of Luzon on Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest public weather forecast, PAGASA said a frontal sytem affecting extreme northern Luzon will bring cloudy skies with rains to Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

Flash floods to landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible in these areas.

According to the PAGASA website, a frontal system is a "transition-boundary separating two air masses" of different temperature and humidity. This can bring thunderstorms and rainshowers.

Meanwhile, the southwesterly surface windflow may bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Ilocos Region, Cagayan, Apayao, Zambales, and Bataan.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are likely here, according to the state weather bureau.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the southwesterly surface windflow and localized thunderstorms.

--TeleRadyo, 16 May 2023