Home > News Comelec to proclaim winning senators, party-list groups this week ABS-CBN News Posted at May 16 2022 11:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The 12 winning Philippine senatorial bets are set to be proclaimed this week. The Commission on Elections is also scheduled to officially announce several party-list groups who have garnered enough votes to guarantee them seats in Congress. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 16, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Comelec Halalan results Senate Halalan 2022 2022 elections /entertainment/05/18/22/sen-robin-padilla-ititigil-na-ang-showbiz-career/sports/05/18/22/sea-games-pinay-wrestlers-shine-collect-4-medals/sports/05/18/22/sea-games-all-women-grindsky-eris-bag-esports-gold/sports/05/18/22/sea-games-philippines-jamie-lim-scores-karate-bronze/video/news/05/18/22/mga-kontrabando-nasabat-sa-oplan-galugad-sa-qc-jail