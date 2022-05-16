Home  >  News

Comelec to proclaim winning senators, party-list groups this week

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 16 2022 11:03 PM



The 12 winning Philippine senatorial bets are set to be proclaimed this week.

The Commission on Elections is also scheduled to officially announce several party-list groups who have garnered enough votes to guarantee them seats in Congress. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 16, 2022
