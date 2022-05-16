Home  >  News

Battle for PH Senate presidency heats up

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 16 2022 10:59 PM

The Philippine national elections may be drawing to a close but the race for the senate presidency has just begun.

Five lawmakers are reportedly eyeing the third highest post in the land. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 16, 2022
 
