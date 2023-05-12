Home  >  News

Clamor vs VP Sara's appointment to NTF-ELCAC brushed aside by NSC

Posted at May 13 2023 03:12 AM

The Philippine security council brushes aside criticism against the appointment of Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio to the government's anti-communist task force. The concurrent education secretary welcomes her new role and says she will use it to win the war against enemies of the state. Job Manahan has this report.—The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2023
