Home  >  News

Sara Duterte thanks Marcos for choosing her as education secretary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2022 11:52 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Several teachers groups expressed concern over the decision to appoint Sara Duterte as education secretary. But Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s camp insisted Duterte is qualified. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Sara Duterte   Bongbong Marcos   DepEd   Department of Education  