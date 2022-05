Marcos camp assumes victory, forms transition team

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. announced his first nomination to his future cabinet. appointing running mate Sara Duterte as the next education secretary.

Marcos made the announcement as his camp claimed victory in the May 9th presidential race. Malacañang congratulated election winners and appealed for healing and unity. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2022