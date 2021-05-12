Some AstraZeneca vaccines to expire soon; DOH says no vaccine will go to waste
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 12 2021 10:30 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, AstraZeneca, COVID-19 vaccine, DOH, Department of Health,
- /video/business/05/12/21/ph-shares-snap-2-day-winning-streak-amid-inflation-concerns
- /video/news/05/12/21/ph-logs-over-4000-covid-19-cases-for-second-straight-day
- /video/news/05/12/21/manila-mayor-isko-moreno-slams-slow-covid-19-vaccine-deployment
- /video/news/05/12/21/roque-under-fire-for-erroneously-claiming-julian-felipe-reef-not-part-of-ph-eez
- /news/05/12/21/additional-sputnik-v-arrive-philippines-15000-doses-may122021