Some AstraZeneca vaccines to expire soon; DOH says no vaccine will go to waste

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2021 10:30 PM

Philippine health authorities give their assurance that none of the country's AstraZeneca vaccines will go to waste, even as the doses are nearing their expirations dates. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2021
