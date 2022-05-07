Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Saturday said they are prepared to assist and implement measures to help 33,409 inmates cast their ballot on election day.

BJMP spokesperson Col. Xavier Solda said 30,762 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) would vote on-site or in special polling precincts. A total of 2,683, meanwhile, were tagged as "offsite" voters.

Solda noted that those aged 51 above would cast their ballot inside jail facilities supervised by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

An inmate bows his head at the Bacoor city jail. May, 8, 2017 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

"Bahagi ng paghahanda at pagsisiguro na magiging maayos iyong mga previous concerns natin ‘no. Doon sa mga nakaraang eleksiyon ay iyong pagku-conduct natin ng dry run para sa pagku-conduct ng election this coming Monday," he said.

Comelec personnel will assist offsite voters. These individuals are covered by court orders, according to Solda.

"Mayroon kasing mga special lanes na itatalaga doon sa mga presinto... Nagkaroon na rin ho kami ng run-through ‘no, ni-rundown na namin iyong mga areas na pupuntahan o mga presinto na pupuntahan ng mga PDL natin," he added.

Around 65.7 million domestic voters are expected to cast their ballots on Monday.

