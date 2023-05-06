Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Some 320 Filipinos from conflict-ridden Sudan are now in shelters and hotels in Egypt and awaiting repatriation to the Philippines, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Affairs Eduardo Jose de Vega said on Saturday.

"Mayroon nang 320 na hanggang ngayon, kasalukuyan nating binibigyan ng shelter sa iba't ibang hotel," De Vega told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo from Cairo.

"Wala nang Pilipinong naipit pa sa border ng Egypt at Sudan, nakapasok na lahat. It's only a matter of repatriating them unti-unti," he added.

"Ang goal namin, dapat by next weekend, nakauwi na lahat."

Meanwhile, more than 50 Filipinos from Port Sudan have reached Saudi Arabia, De Vega said.

"Pasalamat ulit tayo sa Saudi Arabia, sila 'yung nagpapadala ng military vessels para mag-evecuate ng mga nationals doon."

According to De Vega, at least 179 Filipinos from Sudan have already been repatriated to the country.

However, he said there are still at least 100 Filipinos who remain in Sudan, and that they are making a "last call."

"Nakikiusap kami na makipag-contact [sila] dito. Mayroon tayong huling repatriation, may dalawang bus na magpi-pick up ng mga Pilipino ngayong linggo at dadalhin sa Port Sudan," he said.

De Vega said OFWs who wish to find jobs in other countries may no longer be repatriatedif they have working visas there.

Hundreds have died in nearly three weeks of fighting between forces aligned with Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who leads the regular army, and his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Multiple truces have been reached since the fighting erupted on April 15, but none has been respected.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse