CHR alarmed with Duterte's arrest order vs people without face masks in public

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 06 2021 11:16 PM

Palace and justice officials seek to soften President Rodrigo Duterte's order for the police to arrest persons not wearing face masks in public. The Philippine human rights commission is alarmed by Duterte's directive. This report from Mike Navallo. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 6, 2021
