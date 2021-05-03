Home  >  News

Philippines drops further in global press freedom rankings

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2021 04:00 AM

As the world observes Press Freedom Day, President Duterte insists his administration is committed to protecting the rights of journalists. But despite his assurance, the Philippines is slipping further in global press freedom rankings. Jeffrey Hernaez reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 3, 2021
