Locsin tells China to 'get the f--- out' of Philippine waters

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2021 03:29 AM

The Philippine foreign affairs secretary hurled an expletive-laced tweet demanding that Chinese vessels stop harassing the Philippine Coast Guard and immediately leave Philippine waters. Malacañang expects the remaining Chinese ships to leave the West Philippine Sea within this month. Details from Willard Cheng. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 3, 2021
