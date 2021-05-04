Home  >  News

Teleradyo

8 toneladang gulay binigay sa mga community pantry sa Teacher's Village

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2021 08:59 AM

Nasa walong tonelada ng iba't-ibang gulay mula sa Ifugao ang ibinagsak ng mga magsasaka sa Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish sa Teacher’s Village sa Quezon City.

Ang simbahan ang ginawang drop off point para sa mga pagkaing ipapamahagi naman sa mga community pantry sa paligid ng Teacher's Village.

Kasama sa idineliver na gulay ay mga sayote, patatas, kamatis, kalabasa at iba pa.

Umaasa ang mga tao na magtutuloy-tuloy ang ganitong klase ng tulong sa kanila para maibsan ang kanilang gutom lalo na’t mayroon pang pandemya.

- TeleRadyo 4 Mayo 2021

