MMDA wants list of hybrid vehicles for number coding exemption

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Wednesday said it will coordinate with the Land Transportation Office for a list of electric vehicles that are no longer covered by number-coding schemes.

Under Republic Act 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, e-vehicles as well as hybrid vehicles enjoy full exemption from number-coding schemes while owners can avail of priority registration and renewal of registration, and issuance of a special type of vehicle plate by the LTO.

In an interview, MMDA Chairman Don Artes admitted some traffic enforcers may not be familiar with the make and model of hybrid and e-vehicles.

"Kailangan lang i-certify alin po ang exempted kasi po hindi naman namin alam kung anong mga modelo ng kotse yung mga electronic vehicles na exempted sa number coding," he said.