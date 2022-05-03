Home  >  News

Comelec holds final testing, sealing of vote-counting machines for #Halalan2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2022 11:48 PM

The Commission on Elections held its final testing and sealing of vote-counting machines ahead of the May 9 polls. - The World Tonight, May 3, 2022
 
