Comelec holds final testing, sealing of vote-counting machines for #Halalan2022
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 03 2022 11:48 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Comelec, Halalan 2022, 2022 elections, election, eleksyon, eleksyon 2022, elections, Philippine elections, polls,
- /video/news/05/03/22/duterte-orders-immediate-stop-to-e-sabong-operations
- /video/news/05/03/22/doj-says-it-wont-withdraw-drug-case-vs-de-lima
- /spotlight/05/03/22/robredo-has-high-numbers-on-facebook-but-most-are-criticisms
- /news/05/03/22/duterte-says-he-might-share-jail-cell-with-putin
- /video/news/05/03/22/dilg-ipupursigi-ang-agarang-pagpapatigil-ng-e-sabong