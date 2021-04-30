Health experts warn vs irregularities in ivermectin distribution
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 01 2021 03:40 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Duque, COVID-19, ivermectin, Mike Defensor, Rodante Marcoleta, Philippines, Philippines COVID-19, Philippines updates
- /sports/05/02/21/nba-nikola-jokic-carries-nuggets-past-clippers
- /sports/05/02/21/pvl-targets-late-june-or-early-july-opening-for-first-professional-conference
- /sports/05/02/21/nba-bojan-bogdanovic-drops-34-as-jazz-outlast-raptors
- /entertainment/05/02/21/ex-pbb-housemates-gee-ann-abrahan-mickey-perz-welcome-second-child
- /overseas/05/02/21/vote-count-in-five-indian-states-begins-amid-pandemic