Health experts warn vs irregularities in ivermectin distribution

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 01 2021 03:40 AM

The Philippine health secretary and other medical professionals point out alleged irregularities in the free distribution of the ivermectin drug by two lawmakers promoting it as an anti-coronavirus treatment.
Details from Zandro Ochona. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 30, 2021
