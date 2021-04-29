Resort workers sa Bauan, Batangas dumadaing

Watch more in iWantTFC

Ipinagmamalaki ng Barangay San Pablo sa bayan ng Bauan sa Batangas ang isang resort dahil dito matatagpuan ang marine protected area at sikat rin sa mga dive site, kaya turismo ang pangunahing kabuhayan ng mga residente sa lugar.

Pero bago mag-Holy Week, naghigpit ang Batangas dahil sa pagtaas ng bilang ng kaso ng COVID-19. Isinailalim ulit sa general community quarantine ang probinsiya at wala dapat na bukas na resort.

Marami ang nawalan ng kabuhayan, tulad na lamang ni Abigail na nagtatrabaho sa resort bilang tagalinis. Apat ang kaniyang anak at nakakaraos lang ngayon sa mga tulong na natatanggap nila.

Maging ang mga bangkerong tagahatid ng mga turista ay apektado rin.

Ayon sa Municipal Officer ng Bauan na si Kenny Bautista, inilapit na nila sa Department of Labor and Employment at Department of Tourism ang problema ng nawalan ng kabuhayan.

Nagsimula na umanong makatanggap ng P5,000 financial assistance ang ilang resort employee na nawalan ng kabuhayan, habang pinoproseso pa ang sa iba.

Apela ng resort owners na payagan na muling magbukas ang mga resort para muling makabangon ang kanilang kabuhayan.

Nakatakdang pulungin ni Mayor Ryan Dolor ang mga resort owner hinggil sa operasyon ng mga resort, at kung papapasukin na ba ang mga turista mula NCR Plus o mananatiling mga taga-Batangas lamang ang tatanggapin.

- TeleRadyo 29 Abril 2021