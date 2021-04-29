Home  >  News

Palace claims PH doing better than other countries in COVID-19 pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 29 2021 09:54 PM | Updated as of Apr 29 2021 10:05 PM

Despite the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, Malacañang insists the country is faring better than other nations in the Americas and Europe when it comes to its containment of the pandemic.

But for a former government adviser, there are other countries that could serve as better points of comparison. - ANC, The World Tonight, April 29, 2021
