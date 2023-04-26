Home  >  News

Pagpapalubog ng lumang barko ng PH Navy tampok sa Balikatan exercises

Sa bisperas ng pagtatapos ng Balikatan exercises, personal na pinanood ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang live fire exercise ng mga Pilipino at Amerikanong sundalo sa karagatang sakop ng Zambales. Kabilang sa mga aktibidad ang pagpapalubog sa lumang barko ng Philippine Navy. Nagpa-Patrol, Dava. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 26 Abril 2023
 

