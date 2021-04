Palace sees no need for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for now

Watch more in iWantTFC

Malacañang said on Monday said there might be no need yet to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory, which a proposed law is seeking.

The country's stock of COVID-19 shots are not yet enough for all those who want to get vaccinated, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Sa ngayon naman po, mukhang hindi naman kinakailangang mandatory iyan dahil hinihintay pa natin iyong bulto ng ating mga bakuna," he said in a press briefing.

(For now, that may not be necessary because we are waiting for the bulk of our vaccines.)

"Pero ganoon pa man, bilang isang abogado po, kabahagi po ng police power ng estado ang i-require ang bakuna kung talagang kinakailangan," the official added.

(But just the same, as a lawyer, it is within the state's police power to require the vaccine, if needed.)