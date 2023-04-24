UAAP player ninakawan ng iPad sa barko

Watch more on iWantTFC

Biktima ng pagnanakaw ang isang UAAP player na kasali rin sa SEA Games sa Cambodia habang sakay ng barko na padaong sa Batangas port.

Naghihintay na lamang makadaong sa Batangas port si Abegail Manzano, 22, nang mangyari ang pagnanakaw mag-a-alas dos ng madaling araw.

Sa kuha ng CCTV, kita na tinabihan ng babae sa upuan ang natutulog na biktima.

Hindi nagtagal, lumipat ng pwesto si Manzano at umidlip muli habang hinihintay na tuluyang makadaong ang barko.

Dito ay lumapit muli ang matandang babae na nakatalukbong ng tela sa ulo at kasunod nito ay mistuland ginigising niya ang biktima.

Nang walang reaksyon si Manzano, agad kinuha ng babae ang iPad ng biktima na nasa bag bago dali-daling lumabas ng accommodation area ng barko.

Natuklasan na lamang ni Manzano na nawawala na ang kanyang iPad nang siya ay magising.

Ani Manzano, dumalo lang siya sa opening ng provincial meet ng Occidental Mindoro sa bayan ng Sablayan at nagmamadaling umuwi sa UP Diliman dahil may exam siya ngayong araw.

Nakatakdang lumaban si Manzano sa SEA Games track and field event sa Cambodia.