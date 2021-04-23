Home  >  News

Man lining up at Angel Locsin’s community pantry faints, dies

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 24 2021 12:59 AM

An elderly man collapsed and died after waiting to pick up free food from a community pantry organized by actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin, who has apologized for the incident. A pandemic task force adviser, meanwhile, criticized the incident but was consequently called out by the public for his comments. The full story from Zandro Ochona. — The World Tonight, ANC, April 23, 2021
