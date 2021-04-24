Diplomatic protests vs China must be sustained with maritimes patrol over West PH Sea: expert

Watch more in iWantTFC

A maritime law expert said Saturday the Philippine government must sustain its diplomatic protests against China over the latter's illegal presence in Philippine waters through continuing maritime patrols.

“Kailangan tuloy tuloy pa rin ang pag-isyu nitong protest hanggang maging satisfied po ang Philippines na kumbaga, na-achieve na ang purpose,” said Prof. Jay Batongbacal of the University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea.



- TeleRadyo 24 Abril 2021