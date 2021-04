Philippines may see COVID-19 vaccination impact in October or November: official

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines is expected to see fewer COVID-19 cases due to its vaccination drive by October or November, about 5 months from now, an official leading the inoculation strategy said on Thursday.

Most of residents in areas with the worst coronavirus outbreaks would have been vaccinated by then, said Carlito Galvez Jr, head of the National Task Force against COVID-19.

"Once na nabakunahan natin majority ng mga affected na tinatawag nating highly urbanized cities like Metro Manila, 'pag nakuha natin 'yan siguro by October or November, nakikita natin iyong epekto niya, na talagang bababa ang kaso," he said in a press briefing.

(Once majority of highly urbanized cities like Metro Manila area vaccinated, if we get that October or November, we will see the effect, that cases will drop.)

"Asahan po natin na 'pag dumami ang bakuna at maraming nababakunahan ay bababa po ang ating mga nahahawa ng COVID-19," added Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(Let's expect that once vaccines and those vaccinated increase, the number of those infected with COVID-19 will go down.)

The Philippines has received 3.025 million COVID-19 shots. It aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people or two-thirds of its population this year.