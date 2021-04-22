Home  >  News

Balut vendor na nagbigay ng noodles sa community pantry, hinangaan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 22 2021 10:28 AM

MAYNILA - Naging inspirasyon sa mga taong patuloy na nagdo-donate sa Maginhawa Community Pantry sa Quezon City ang isang balut vendor na nagbigay ng tatlong pakete ng noodles para maipamahagi sa mga residenteng mas nangangailangan.
 

Nag-viral sa social media ang ginawa ng balut vendor na nakilalang si Alberto Calanza na dati ay may maliit na canteen na negosyo pero nawala dahil sa pandemya.

"Wala ako plano na magbigay, pero habang lumalapit ako, may nagbubulong sa akin parang natuwa ako. Yun, bigla ko lang inabot sabay alis. Gusto ko sana parang bula lang ako na iaabot ko. 'Yun lang, tapos tuloy-tuloy ako sa hanap-buhay ko," sabi ni Calanza.

Ikinatutuwa naman ng 52-anyos ang tuloy-tuloy na bayanihan sa Maginhawa Community Pantry kaya nang mapadaan sa lugar ay nagkusa na ring magbahagi ng kaniyang nakayanan.

Nananawagan naman ng konting tulong ang pamilya ni Calanza para magkaroon ito ng bagong cart na magagamit niya sa paglalako. Nais din nilang mapasuri sa doktor ang tainga ng ama na may problema na umano.

- TeleRadyo 22 Abril 2021 
