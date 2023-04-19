Home  >  News

NBI Cebu director accuses Rep. Teves of protecting online cockfighting operations

Suspended Philippine lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. is accused of protecting online cockfighting in the Central Visayas region.

The accusation surface on the third day of the Senate probe of political kilings in the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 19, 2023
