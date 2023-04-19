Home  >  News

Puerto Galera sees decline in tourist arrivals after reports of poor water quality

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 19 2023 10:26 PM

Puerto Galera, one of the top tourist destinations in the Philippine province of Oriental Mindoro, is seeing a decline in tourist arrivals.

This, after reports came out that most areas in the coastal municipality have failed to meet water quality standards. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 19, 2023
