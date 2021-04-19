Job opening: Higit 4,000 contact tracers kailangan sa Metro Manila

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Hiring ang Department of Labor and Employment ng 4,754 karagdagang contact tracers para sa Metro Manila, ayon sa isang opisyal nitong Lunes.

Sasahod sila ng P537 kada araw sa loob ng 3 buwan at bibigyan ng personal protective equipment ng lokal na gobyerno, ayon kay Ma. Karina Perida-Trayvilla, head ng DOLE Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns.

"Mas preferred po ang residente kung saan sila magcoconduct ng contact tracing para less ang transportation cost," aniya sa Teleradyo.

Ang mga interesadong aplikante ay dapat high school graduate, may relevant experience, at marunong gumamit ng telepono, cellphone, at internet.

Kailangan din nilang magpasa ng barangay certificate at medical certificate, ayon kay Perida-Trayvilla.