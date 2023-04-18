Home  >  News

Degamo's widow says Teves ruled Negros Oriental with impunity

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 18 2023 10:05 PM

The Philippine political clan tagged in the murder of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo is accused of engaging in illegal activities to secure the loyalty of police in the province.

Degamo's widow told a Senate panel inquiry that the Teves had ruled the province with impunity. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 18, 2023
 
