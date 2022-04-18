Home  >  News

PH sets guidelines for 2nd COVID-19 booster dose rollout

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 18 2022 11:10 PM

Preparations are underway in the Philippines for its rollout of a second COVID-19 booster shot.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned of another surge by may if the country's vaccination rate does not improve. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 18, 2022
