Home  >  News

Isko defends 'honest' call for Robredo to withdraw from presidential race

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 18 2022 10:53 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno defended his appeal for Vice President Leni Robredo to withdraw from the race to Malacañang.

Moreno drew flak after he made the call during an Easter press briefing with two other presidential bets who find themselves caught in the crossfire. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 18, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Leni Robredo   Isko Moreno   Halalan 2022   2022 elections   election   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   elections   Philippine elections   polls  