Watch more on iWantTFC

Eric Jun Casilao, an alleged leader of the New People's Army, was arrested in Malaysia and deported to the Philippines on Monday, authorities said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) was set to hold a press conference on the arrest on Monday morning, based on a media advisory obtained by ABS-CBN News from airport personnel.

Earlier in the day, Casilao's brother, former Anakpawis Party-list Representative Ariel Casilao, said he went to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in the hopes of catching a glimpse of his brother.

"Meron pong dumating na Kuala Lumpur flight around 5:45 a.m., pero wala kaming naabutan. Pero meron kaming nakukuhang information according to some staff ng airport na may dumating daw na lalaki from Kuala Lumpur na marami ang escort at nakaposas so nag-a-assume ako na siya yon," he said.

"Pero as to kung saan siya dinala from Terminal 2, yun ang hindi namin alam, walang anunsiyo o walang pasabi. Ang assumption ko ay either Crame or Camp Aguinaldo dahil nga sa napakaraming escort daw," he added.

(A Kuala Lumpur flight arrived at 5:45 a.m. I didn't see it, but some airport staff said a man in handcuffs arrived with a lot of escorts so I'm assuming that's him. I don't know where he was taken afterwards, I'm assuming either Crame or Camp Aguinaldo.)

The former lawmaker said he had not known of his brother's whereabouts for about a decade, but friends of friends recently called to say that his sibling was supposedly arrested after trying to leave Malaysia on April 1.

"Last night, I was informed na yung mga lawyers niya na pumunta sa Malaysia para i-check ang kanyang status, nakausap naman doon sa isang lugar sa Malaysia," he said.

"But when the Malaysian authorities turned over my brother to probably Philippine Embassy personnel dahil mga Pilipino na nga yung nag-escort sa kanya, the lawyers were denied of information sa details ng kanyang deportation o kanyang transfer back to the Philippines."

(His lawyers went to Malaysia to check on his status. They were able to talk to him. But when the Malaysian authorities turned over my brother to probably Philippine Embassy personnel, because Filipinos escorted him, the lawyers were denied of information in his deportation or transfer back to the Philippines.)

Former Rep. Casilao called on authorities to treat his brother in accordance with international human rights standards.

"I fear for the safety of my brother despite the allegations of anuman ang kanyang affiliation, still, he should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Second, he must be treated in accordance with the international humanitarian and human rights instrumentalities and protocols, and allow him to face his allegations or cases in the proper forums, in the proper courts," he said.

(Whatever his alleged affiliations, he should be considered innocent until proven guilty.)

— With reports from Benise Balaoing and Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News