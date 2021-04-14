Tropical storm outside PAR slightly intensifies ahead of PH entry

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—Tropical Storm Surigae slightly intensified early Thursday as it approached the Philippine area of responsibility, the state weather bureau said.

The storm was last estimated 1,140 kilometers east of Mindanao while packing 85 km per hour maximum winds near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren.

Surigae could strengthen into a severe tropical storm in the next 24 hours and is forecast to enter the PAR with the local name Bising between Thursday night and early Friday, Clauren said.

"Sa latest track ito ay lalapit lang dito sa silangang bahagi ng Southern Luzon at Visayas at liliko po papalayo sa ating bansa. Maliit po ang tsansa sa itong maglandfall sa anumang bahagi ng ating kalupaan," she said.

(Based on our latest track, the storm will approach the eastern portion of Southern Luzon and Visayas and will recurve away from the country. There's a small chance it would make landfall.)

The public and disaster offices, especially those in the eastern portions of Southern Luzon and Visayas, have been advised to monitor updates.