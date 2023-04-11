Home  >  News

PH, US Balikatan exercises to focus on coastal, maritime defense

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2023 11:25 PM

A combined force of over 17,000 Filipino and American troops kicked off their largest ever joint exercises in the Philippines.

The 18-day long Balikatan military drills are taking place amid tensions over China’s recent war games around Taiwan. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 11, 2023
