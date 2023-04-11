Home  >  News

PDEG chief denies cover-up claims in P6.7-B shabu haul

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2023 11:31 PM | Updated as of Apr 12 2023 07:34 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The drug enforcement chief of the Philippine police went on leave after he denied claims of a cover-up in the drug trafficking case against a dismissed police officer last year. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 11, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PDEA   Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency   illegal drugs   war on drugs  