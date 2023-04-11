Home  >  News

Residents of Oriental Mindoro appeal for more aid amid fishing ban

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2023 11:35 PM

For residents of the Philippine province of Oriental Mindoro, the socio-economic impact of the sunken tanker’s oil spill is worse than that of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s according to a study by environmentalists who claim the oil spill affected more than just the province’s fishing industry. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 11, 2023
