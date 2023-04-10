Anda, Bohol official explains P30 environmental fee

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Sangguniang Bayan member of Anda, Bohol has explained why the municipality is charging a 30 peso (approximately US$0.55) environmental fee per tourist.

Kagawad John Louis Deligero said the 30-peso fee was already being charged by the municipality even before the pandemic. He said the fee was raised from 10 pesos (approximately US$0.18) to 30 pesos by the previous administration but was only implemented recently.

"The environmental fee needed to be raised because the P10 was when gasoline was still at 40 pesos per liter. Now, it's 70 plus," he said in Filipino.

Famed for its long stretch of white sand beach, Anda was packed with tourists during the Holy Week break , Deligero said. "Punong puno lahat ng beach," he said.

He said the environmental fee is used for the solid waste management of Anda, Bohol to keep the white sand beaches clean. All waste is brought by truck to a Materials Recovery Facility about 10 kilometers from the beach resorts.