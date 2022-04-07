Home  >  News

Duterte adviser proposes measures to urge Filipinos get booster shots

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2022 10:23 PM

Controversial measures to get more Filipinos boostered were proposed by an adviser to President Duterte. The proposals are floated in response to the risks posed by the Omicron xe variant and the impending expiration of millions of COVID jabs. Vivienne Gulla has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, April 7, 2022
