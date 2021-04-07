Home  >  News

Distribution of 'ECQ aid' begins in parts of 'NCR Plus'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2021 11:24 PM

The distribution of government aid begins in several areas placed under the enhanced community quarantine. 

The budget department said it is also making plans to possible release funds to other parts of the country in case they also revert to a stricter lockdown. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 7, 2021
