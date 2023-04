Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area off Mindanao.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said the trough of the said LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Mindanao.

Weather forecaster Dan Villamil, however, told TeleRadyo that there are slim chances of the LPA developing into a storm.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, according to state meteorologists.

--TeleRadyo, 3 April 2023