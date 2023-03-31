Home > News PH troops train in use of advanced US weapons system ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 01 2023 02:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine troops are trained by their American counterparts on the use of an advanced US weapons system. The training is part of joint military drills taking place in Nueva Ecija province. Bianca Dava reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 31, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo Read More: Philippine troops American troops US weapons system Nueva Ecija province Philippine American military drills US Philippine military drills /video/business/04/01/23/ph-shares-end-march-in-red/video/news/04/01/23/fisherfolk-start-applying-for-compensation-over-oil-spill/video/news/04/01/23/alleged-mastermind-in-degamo-slay-arrested/news/04/01/23/owner-of-ferry-that-caught-fire-killing-31-apologizes/entertainment/03/31/23/what-donbelle-andrea-brillantes-told-younger-celebs