PH troops train in use of advanced US weapons system

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 01 2023 02:53 AM

Philippine troops are trained by their American counterparts on the use of an advanced US weapons system. The training is part of joint military drills taking place in Nueva Ecija province. Bianca Dava reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 31, 2023
