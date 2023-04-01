Home  >  News

Maraming residente sa NCR, problemado sa kawalan ng tubig

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 01 2023 07:55 PM | Updated as of Apr 01 2023 08:28 PM

Problemado ang maraming residente at negosyante sa ilang bahagi ng Metro Manila dahil sa pinalawig na araw ng water service interruption. Ayon sa Maynilad, nasa higit 1 milyong residente ang mawawalan ng tubig na maaaring magtagal ng 19 na oras kada araw. Nagpa-Patrol, Anna Cerezo. TV Patrol, Sabado, 1 Abril 2023. 
 

