Maraming residente sa NCR, problemado sa kawalan ng tubig
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 01 2023 07:55 PM | Updated as of Apr 01 2023 08:28 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol
- /video/news/04/01/23/rep-teves-jr-may-banta-umano-sa-kaligtasan
- /sports/04/01/23/uaap-football-teves-hat-trick-powers-la-salles-rout-of-ust
- /life/04/01/23/obra-ng-pinay-artists-tampok-sa-exposition-sa-belgium
- /entertainment/04/01/23/kathryn-daniel-enjoy-bangkok-vacation-with-friends
- /entertainment/04/01/23/sandara-park-has-this-way-to-reminisce-in-or-out