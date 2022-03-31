Home  >  News

Convicted felon Palparan's TV interview draws outrage

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 31 2022 09:45 PM

Imprisoned Philippine general Jovito Palparan sparked outrage after he's allowed to give an interview to a media network owned by President Rodrigo Duterte's spiritual adviser.

Justice officials insist the interview done by SMNI News was not cleared with the court that convicted Palparan. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 31, 2022
