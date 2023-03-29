Home  >  News

Suspects claim pressure from police to identify Teves as mastermind in Degamo murder

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2023 10:23 PM

Philippine police are accused of coercing suspects in the assassination of provincial governor Roel Degamo to identify lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. as the mastermind in the killing. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 29, 2023
