New BuCor chief to replace hundreds of guards in maximum security prison with female corrections personnel

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2023 12:08 AM

The newly-installed chief of Philippine state penitentiary vows to make improvements in how the facility is run.

Gregorio Catapang said he’ll change how the New Bilibid Prison was managed by his disgraced predecessor, Gerald Bantag. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 28, 2023
 
