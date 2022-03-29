Home  >  News

PH files diplomatic protest over latest Scarborough Shoal incident involving Chinese ship

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2022 09:40 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A fresh diplomatic protest by Manila after a Chinese Coast Guard vessel recently made risky maneuvers close to a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea.

Beijing insists its ship was in China's sovereign waters and said Manila must abide by Chinese law over the disputed area. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 29, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   China   West Philippine Sea   Scarborough Shoal   Chinese Coast Guard   diplomatic protest  