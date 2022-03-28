Home  >  News

Marcos nakipagdayalogo sa mga seniors, LGBT, magsasaka sa Sultan Kudarat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 28 2022 08:23 PM

Dumalo sa isang town hall meeting sa Sultan Kudarat si Bongbong Marcos kung saan nagtanong sa kaniya ang mga kinatawan ng frontliners, sektor ng agrikultura, transportasyon, senior citizens, at LGBT. Matatandaang sinabi na ni Marcos na mas gusto niya ng mahabang panahong maipaliwanag ang plataporma kaysa sumali sa mga debate. Nagpa-Patrol, Ina Reformina. TV Patrol, Lunes, 28 Marso 2022

